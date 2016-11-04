Nov. 10 ‘Mistletoe Market’ in The Dalles seeks vendors

The Dalles Area Chamber has partnered with The Dalles Civic Auditorium to present the first-ever “Mistletoe Marketplace.”

The free event will take place at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E 4th St., The Dalles, on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5-8 p.m. and feature food, gifts, prizes and holiday cheer.

Vendor space is open to all chamber members at no charge. Eight foot tables will be assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Entry forms are available at www.thedalleschamber.com or at the chamber office 404 W. 2nd St., The Dalles. Vendor space includes retail, arts and crafters, and caterers.