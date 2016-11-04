‘Authors Among Us’ Nov. 9

The public is invited to “Authors Among Us,” a reading by area authors at the White Salmon Valley Community Library on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery.

Four authors from throughout the Gorge will be reading from their most recently published books, and sharing some of their writing and publishing experiences. Enjoy an opportunity for one-on-one conversation with the authors following the reading.

Books will be available for purchase or bring your own copy to be signed by the author. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

The following writers will be participating in the reading:

• Dale Brandenburger is an Alaskan author who resides in The Dalles during the winter months. “Grizzly Trade” is his first novel. He is currently working on his second.

• D. C. Jesse Burkhardt was the editor of The Enterprise in White Salmon From 1994 until 2011 and is currently the government reporter for The Dalles Chronicle. “Columbia River Gorge Railroads” was published in March 2016 and features color photographs of tracks and trains in scenic gorge landscapes.

• Rachael A. Horn is a winemaker at AniChe Cellars, a small family winery in the Columbia River Gorge. Horn lives with her husband and family in Washington State. Her murder mysteries feature the character Sydney McGrath.

• Yvonne Wakefield is an artist and author whose most recent title is “Babe in the Wood: Building a Life One Log at a time” (Boldface Books, 2016). This is the first of a three-book series about the author’s relationship with the cabin and the land.

For more information on this and other library programs, resources and services call the library at 509- 493-1132 or visit the Fort Vancouver Regional Library website www.fvrl.org.