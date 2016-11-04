‘The B.I.G. Swig’ taps in the Gorge on Nov. 12

The coalition Breweries in the Gorge (B.I.G.) is hosting its first ever multi-brewery event; “The B.I.G. Swig”, a one-day event inviting craft beer fans to get a sneak peek behind the scenes, with beer tastings and more.

Each brewery will open its doors. for beer tastings, share insight about their brewery, and what makes brewing in the Gorge so unique.



B.I.G. Swig hours are between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (though noon to 5 p.m. at Logsdon and Solera).

For more information about each brewery visit their websites.



“We're very excited to provide people with a chance to chat with our brewery staff about the nuts and bolts of farmhouse beer,” said Erika Huston, Logsdon Barrel House Taproom manager.