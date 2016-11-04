Bunny Weather

Warm autumn sunshine brings out the class pet in Penny Davis’ fourth-grade classroom for recess Wednesday at Westside Elementary. The students feed and care for Timmy, a fluffy Rex. Holding him is Sarah Mason, while Elena Glatter, center, and Taylor Klinke wait their turns. Bright foliage and sunny weather made for pleasant recess periods for Hood River students this week. Rain is forecast Saturday, with temperatures in the 50s, but returning to the low-60s and cloudy or sunny conditions Sunday and Monday.