Church News: Tucker Road Baptist holds Veteran’s Day service this Saturday

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. On Nov. 6, the first Sunday in November, Tucker Road Baptist Church will be honoring those who have served and those who are now serving this country in each branch of the military — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard — with a Veterans Day Celebration Service.

“We want to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifice men and women have made by making the ultimate sacrifice, the laying down of their life, so that we may live in freedom,” reads a press release. “We want to honor veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for our great nation.

“If you are a veteran, the family member of a veteran, a friend of a veteran, or would like to celebrate with us the tremendous pride we all have for our veterans, please plan on attending our Veterans Celebration Service, which will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. God bless our veterans, and God bless the United States of America.”

James Mason at Unitarian Universalist

On Sunday, Nov. 6, James Mason will speak at the Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Church service, 10-11:15 a.m., about the differences and similarities between generations. Mason is the chief diversity officer for Providence Health Services in Oregon and former director of the Office of Multicultural Health for the State of Oregon.