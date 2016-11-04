Entertainment Update for Nov. 5

Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One

Calling all singers! Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One happens every Saturday from 7-11 p.m. with Sharon Olson. Bring any of your CDs and come and enjoy the fun! Thirteen -O-One Steak & Spirits Sports Bar, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1774.

Blues, more at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Chic Preston Trio, First Friday Nov. 4, 6-9 p.m.

Come enjoy this trio featuring Chic Preston on guitar and vocals, Tim Ortlieb on drums and Ryan McAlexander on bass. New originals and old chestnuts. Gonna be fun!

Avery Hill, Friday Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m.

Drawing from influences as varied as Billie Holliday, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, and Dar Williams, Hill has used songwriting to stretch her voice and play with the vast spectrum of styles that folk music offers.

Post-Election Blues with Henry Cooper — You voted, now get out and Dance! Three northwest Blues Masters take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7-10 p.m. The band features slide guitarist Henry Cooper, award-winning drummer Jim Bott and bassist Don Campbell. Tickets $20, limited seating. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

The Sugar Daddies at Lyle Hotel

Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., the Sugar Daddies play the Lyle Hotel. Mark Womble, singer/writer/keyboard artist and Dennis Williams, clarinet/sax virtuoso, with percussionist Jeff Minnick perform a tasty mix of American roots dance music. The Lyle Hotel. 100 7th Street. Lyle, Wash.

Mbrascatu plays house concert Nov. 12

Italian mountain folk music from Mbrascatu comes to Hood River Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Critics say, "You don’t need to understand Andrea Algieri’s huskily sung Italian lyrics to appreciate Mbrascatu’s refreshing take on local/world indie rock. Their songs fluidly transition from joyfully, raucous rock to low-key folk to psychedelic jams, all while maintaining the integrity of the band’s unique sound.” 401 Montello, Hood River, For more information contact Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

