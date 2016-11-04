Gorge residents stand in support of Standing Rock protest

On Sunday, Oct. 30, more than 50 people of diverse faiths, ages and backgrounds stood together in the rain at Hood River’s Waterfront Park to show their support for the struggle of indigenous people and their allies at the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

The people of Standing Rock, hundreds of other tribes, and non-native allies have been engaged in non-violent water protection actions since last April to stop the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) on and near sacred lands and under the Missouri River.

Last weekend, water protectors in peaceful prayer were confronted by heavily militarized law enforcement officers using tear gas, batons and rubber bullets. More than 140 people were arrested. In response, leaders at Standing Rock called for an international day of prayer on Oct. 30.

“Our sisters and brothers at Standing Rock have asked us to pray for the water protectors, as well as the corporate backers of DAPL and law enforcement officers — that their hearts might be opened and that these sacred waters and lands might be honored,” said Amirra Malak, an organizer of the Gorge event.



In recognition that all people and waters are connected, the group members took turns praying over water taken from the Columbia River. At the close of the event, the water was returned to the river by Mica Mayo, 7 years old, and Lana Jack from Cellilo Village.



Those who would like more information about local support of Standing Rock are encouraged to contact Malak at amirra.malak@gmail.com.



Malak also suggests following Sacred Stone on Facebook or going to sacredstonecamp.org for up-to-date news from the water protectors and information on ways to help.

— Contributed by Rev. Vicky Stifter