HOW TO HELP: Fresh Start Culinary forms volunteer cadre

If you are a van wrangler, Fresh Start Culinary Arts Program needs you. They also need volunteer servers, mentors, kitchen grunts, and occasionally, decorators.

“It takes a village to graduate a culinary student,” said Board Chair Kathy Watson. “If you’ve been watching and reading about what’s been happening at Fresh Start, and saying, ‘Wow, that’s cool,’ this is your chance to join us, maybe for just an hour, and be part of what we’re doing. Or you can adopt our catering van, and make sure it gets serviced and washed regularly, or help us set the dining room for events. We’d also like each of our students to have a mentor. So, lots of tasks to choose from, and we always feed our volunteers.”

Interested? You can check out upcoming volunteer activities at the culinary program’s website, freshstartculinaryarts.org, and click on the “volunteer” button near the top of the page. You’ll find a list of activities, and a form to fill out so Fresh Start can contact you.

“You can also send an e-mail to Beth Hartwell, our volunteer coordinator,” says Watson. “She’ll help you sign on to our list so you’ll see all the volunteer opportunities as they come up.”

Fresh Start Culinary Arts Program is a non-profit that provides a 12-week, 40-hour-a-week intensive culinary training program for unemployed and underemployed youth and adults at least 18 years of age. The curriculum is 100 percent tuition supported, and there is funding to assist students with some housing and transportation costs. Interested students are encouraged to call 541-399-6929 to apply, or get the application at the website, freshstartculinaryarts.org.

•

Does your non-profit organization have need of volunteers or other assistance? Email hrnews@hoodriver-news.com, subject line “How to Help,” with a brief description of your program and need.