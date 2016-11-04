Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5

Vote Johnson

Mark Johnson has built a reputation for himself in our community and in Salem. The Sandy Post, the Gresham Outlook, the Mountain Times, and the Willamette Week have all recognized that he works on finding solutions instead of playing partisan games, which makes a big difference for us here in Sandy.

I’ve known Johnson since he first started representing us in 2010 and I trust him to continue working for us. Johnson stands on the reputation he has built, putting in the hard work and effort to connect with the community. He voted for legislation that helps address the issues of affordable housing and wants to continue this progress.

Johnson is endorsed by the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Businesses, Oregon Nursery Association, and Oregon Farm Bureau, all the major organizations that local and family-owned businesses in our area know and respect.

Johnson has shown us that he’s willing to stand up and fight for education, voting no on a disastrous budget and fighting to get more money into the classroom. It’s your choice this November, but I invite you to vote for Johnson because he will be a strong voice who will always do his best for the people of Hood River, Sandy, and the rest of House District 52.

Bill King

Mayor of Sandy, Ore.

Wrong road

Thanks for “Hood River’s ‘energy future’” (Oct. 26, 2016), in which an appointed energy coordinator tells us, “… I believe Hood River could be a national leader in shaping our energy future.” But do the people want to travel down that road? I’m thinking most of the people don’t want their beautiful rural areas trampled on by energy projects, even if they are called “green.” We know that hydropower is plentiful and renewable, and I believe the people have the common sense to not trade this inexpensive energy source for more expensive ones.

The planning director tells us, “… that addressing renewable energy installations … needs to be grassroots-based in order to be effective.” A word to the wise: There are plenty of ways to create an appearance of grassroots support. If the leaders really want to know if the people want to be a “national leader in our energy future,” they would put it to the people in a vote.

I am tired of tax money being wasted to promote energy “visions” and then being invested in projects that people generally oppose. Can’t county officials figure out that if these energy projects were viable, private investments would crowd out public money? Private investors learned their lesson the hard way, so now promoters turn to public investment.

In Klickitat County — across the river, where I live — energy boosters convinced county government and the PUD to heavily invest in infrastructure and energy projects that now appear very shaky. Hundreds of millions of dollars hang in the balance. If it tips the wrong way, we will be stuck with the tab. Don’t go down that road.

Dave Thies

White Salmon, Wash.

‘Enough’

On Wednesday, I attended the Wasco County hearings on expanding the railroad tracks around Mosier. While I came away with increased respect for the commissioners and staff who put enormous amounts of time into reviewing complicated issues, what I was really impressed by were the three speakers representing different tribal groups: Yakama, Celilo and Warm Springs. I’m used to hearing about this issue of rail expansion in terms of the recent derailment and explosion. While that is important, the tribal speakers brought a much longer (10,000-plus years) and broader set of concerns.

These were their lands and waters that they cared for, lived off of and preserved. While they ceded away a lot in treaties going back to 1855, they still have certain treaty rights. The tribal speakers are now saying enough. Enough to cutting them off from access to their fishing sites. Enough to living in the shadows of dangerous cargo trains. Enough to increased transport of risky cargoes that can despoil not only their lands but also their waters. Enough to continued expansion only for profit. Enough to having their treaty rights whittled away.



We need to listen to our local tribes. While their concerns have not gotten as much attention as those of the Standing Rock Sioux, their concerns about preserving sacred lands and waters, for all of us, are the same.

Leanne Hogie

Hood River

For McMullin

I will not settle. I will not vote for evil. I will vote my conscience. I will vote for a man who embodies my values and beliefs regarding the maintaining of our freedoms, safety and prosperity in our inspired country.



I have voted. I have written in Evan McMullin on my Oregon ballot. His policies will correct our collision course toward the defamation of our character as a country, the complete destruction of our inspired constitution, and loss of our freedoms as we have known them for nearly 240 years, among many other things.



I want my country back. I want us to work together again. Brotherhood must be restored and built upon. I want our military to be strong and encourage peace. I want a prosperous USA. I want a fair USA. I want to be proud of my country and for it to return to its status as a beacon to all the world.

I want my posterity to have the land that I love as they grow. We owe America so much for providing us with the greatest country on earth to be born and live.

McMullin is a patriot. I am happy to cast a vote that will, at the very least, put both parties on notice that they need to institute automatic runoff primary voting which would give us better candidates.

Charlotte Cline

Beaverton

Support Callahan

You have a senate candidate named Mark Callahan running for office. Let me just tell you a little background of who I am. I am a national advocate for the unemployed. Some people remember the 99ers who organized for a voice during the recession. The jobless didn’t have lobbyists to speak on their behalf. I learned early on how Washington, D.C., works. They are great at telling voters that we know the issues you are facing, but once elected they turn around and give everything to the lobbyists who write the bills for the senators to introduce onto the floor for passage. Even getting a bill on the Senate floor to be considered is lobbyist driven. We had to make lots of noise to get help, and even then we never got the help we actually needed, which was job creation.

I met Callahan at the RNC Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, and spent a lot of time with him discussing the unemployed Americans needs. Callahan will be a voice for the unemployed Americans. He will fight for legislation, write legislation and represent the people of Oregon. With Callahan fighting for all unemployed Americans, that in turn helps the rest of the nation.



I have never endorsed a candidate before. Callahan will be the first.



The unemployed and homeless need his voice in DC. The current senator has ignored those voices. Please consider making the choice for improving the lives of Oregon with Mark Callahan.

Rhonda Taylor

National Advocate for the 99ers

Perrysburg, Ohio