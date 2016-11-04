Pianist Sara Daneshpour in Hood River Nov. 6

Columbia Center for the Arts presents pianist Sara Daneshpour on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. Tickets are at columbiaarts.org.

Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars are young, up-and-coming pianists who have the potential to become internationally known performers.

Sara Daneshpour is a 2013 Laureate of the ProLiance Energy Classical Fellowship Awards of the American Pianists Association.

She is the first prize winner of the XII Concours International de Musique du Maroc (Morocco, 2012), second prize winner of the 2007 William Kapell International Piano Competition, first prize and Gold Medal winner of the 2007 International Russian Music Piano Competition, and first prize of the 2003 Beethoven Society of America Competition.

Daneshpour's performances have earned high accolades of audiences and critics alike. The Washington Post wrote of her performance with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, "...she created transfixing poetry. And she found delightful details in passage work and incidents that other pianists treat as routine.” The Baltimore Sun said Daneshpour "delivered a powerhouse account of Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1, producing enough tone for two pianists in the process,” while The Mercury News called her performance "...sensational. Strength, finesse, passion; it was all there."