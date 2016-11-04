Pirates meet mermaids on Halloween Night

At Darling Boutique, on Third Street, a crew of pirates and mermaids give out treats during Halloween night. From left: Kalyn Benaroya, Sierra Kirby, Drew Kirby, Timothy Saur, Rachel McAllister, shop dog Lana Darling, Violet Montenegro, and Jamie Armstrong. The boutique handed out about 400 pieces of candy.
