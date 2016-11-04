Police Log, Oct. 10 to 30

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 26 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested for domestic assault IV, interfering with making a police report and criminal mischief after officers responded to a possible domestic in progress. The subject was later lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 30 — N. First Street — Hood River resident arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII): Oct. 25 — Hood River — Two males arrested following a motor vehicle stop. One was arrested for a warrant, and the other for possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 30 — Hood River — Portland resident arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 25 — Hood River — Side window broken out of a parked vehicle in the downtown area.

Oct. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 500 block — Local business reported a window being shot with a BB gun.

Oct. 26 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Criminal mischief to property reported. An employee’s car window was shattered on the evening of Oct. 25.

Oct. 26 — Hood River — Window of a vehicle reported shattered on Oct. 25 (criminal mischief).

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 29 — Hood River — Underwood resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 26 — Eugene Street, 1000 block — Damage to a vehicle reported.

Oct. 26 — Hood River — A resident reported their vehicle had been damaged while parked at a Height’s shopping center.

Oct. 27 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block— Hit and run in a parking lot reported.

Oct. 27 — Hood River — Male cited for driving while suspended; his vehicle was towed.

Oct. 27 — N. 15th Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 27 — Second Street, 200 block — Hood River resident reported her dog had been stolen.

Oct. 29 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Burglary reported.

Oct. 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female arrested for shoplifting.

Other:

Oct. 10 — Third Street, 1600 block — Officer dispatched to an unattended death.

Oct. 16 — Cascade Avenue — Officer dispatched on a report of possible child abuse.

Oct. 20 — Pacific Avenue, 700 block — Juvenile female cited for possession of an inhalant system.

Oct. 21 — Second Street, 200 block — Texas female reported the loss of her purse and contents.

Oct. 21 — Hood River — Male juvenile contacted in regards to a possible suicide attempt.

Oct. 25 — Hood River — Vehicle towed/impounded for being abandoned, disabled and unlicensed.

Oct. 26 — Brookside Drive, 1300 block — Wallet found.

Oct. 27 — Hood River — Found cell phone reported at a service station.