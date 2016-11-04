Sno-Park permits now needed

As you prepare for the coming winter season, be sure to buy a Sno-Park permit. This year’s Sno-Park season began Nov. 1 and runs through April 30, 2017.

Oregon’s Sno-Park program helps provide snow removal at about 100 winter recreation parking areas (Sno-Parks) across the state. Sno-Parks are in most of Oregon’s mountain passes, including ski, snowmobile, and snow play areas. A list of areas designated as a “Sno-Park” is available at www.trickcheck.com under “Travel Center.”

If you park in a Sno-Park from Nov. 1 to April 30, you need a valid Sno-Park permit displayed in your vehicle near the lower left corner of the windshield.

There are three types of permits: $25 seasonal permit; $9 three-day permit, good for three consecutive days; and a $4 daily permit.

Permits are sold at all DMV offices and by permit vendors at winter resorts, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. Permit vendors may charge an additional service fee. A list of permit vendors is available at www.tripcheck.com under “Travel Center.” To become a Sno-Park permit vendor, contact DMV, Vehicle Mail at 503-945-7949.

For added convenience:

• The seasonal Sno-Park permit is also available by mail from DMV. Send a written request with your return address, phone number, and a check or money order to DMV, Vehicle Mail No. 1, 1905 Lana Ave., Salem, OR 97314.

• The one-day and three-day permits can be purchased ahead of time and validated by the user by entering the date the permit is used.

• Sno-Park permits issued by California and Idaho are honored in Oregon and Oregon permits are honored in those states.

Parking in an Oregon Sno-Park without a permit may result in a fine to any unpermitted vehicle parked at mountain use sites.