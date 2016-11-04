Vienna Boys Choir in concert Nov. 15

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association proudly presents the world renowned Vienna Boys Choir in concert on their current American tour. The Vienna Boys Choir's deep historical connection to the development of European classical music is unparalleled.

Boys have been singing at Vienna's Imperial Chapel since 1296. In 1498, Maximilian I moved his court to Vienna and instructed there were to be six singing boys among his musicians. This marked the foundation of what is known today as the Vienna Boys Choir. Over the centuries, the Viennese Court attracted musicians like Mozart, Salieri, and Bruckner; Joseph Haydn, Michael Haydn, and Franz Schubert were themselves choristers.

The Imperial Chapel Boys Choir always travelled with the Emperor. Today, touring is part of the chorister's education. Since 1926, the Vienna Boys Choir has undertaken around 1000 tours in 97 different countries; in that time, the boys have sung more than 27,000 concerts.

There are currently 100 choristers between the ages of nine and fourteen, divided into four touring choirs. They give around 300 concerts each year, attended by almost half a million spectators around the world.

The Vienna Boys Choir will be performing at the Hood River Middle School Auditorium, 1602 May Street, Hood River, Oregon for one performance only on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for children and students and $25 for adults and may be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.

com or at Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River and are available at the door.