All county phone lines restored

Hood River County Sheriff's Office reported at 4:53 p.m. that phone service has been restored in the county after a day of outages.
"CenturyLink advised that all phone service in Hood River County has been restored including 9-1-1 lines. We have tested and will be monitoring for continued service. Call 9-1-1 for any emergencies," the sheriff's office said.
