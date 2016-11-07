Breaking News

All county phone lines restored November 7, 2016

0

All county phone lines restored

As of Monday, November 7, 2016

Hood River County Sheriff's Office reported at 4:53 p.m. that phone service has been restored in the county after a day of outages.

"CenturyLink advised that all phone service in Hood River County has been restored including 9-1-1 lines. We have tested and will be monitoring for continued service. Call 9-1-1 for any emergencies," the sheriff's office said.

