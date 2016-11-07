HR Council meeting cancelled

Tonight’s Hood River City Council meeting has been cancelled due to lack of a quorum, according to City Administrator Steve Wheeler.
"Tonight’s city council agenda items will be continued to a future city council meeting," Wheeler told councilors and media representatives in an email.
