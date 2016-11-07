Breaking News

All county phone lines restored November 7, 2016

0

HR Council meeting cancelled

As of Monday, November 7, 2016

Tonight’s Hood River City Council meeting has been cancelled due to lack of a quorum, according to City Administrator Steve Wheeler.

"Tonight’s city council agenda items will be continued to a future city council meeting," Wheeler told councilors and media representatives in an email.

