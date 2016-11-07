Phone outages disrupt Hood River County 9-1-1

9:10 Monday UPDATE: City police's non-emergency phone line is also offline.

If you have an emergency please call 805-399-2711 to reach the 9-1-1 center, if busy hang-up and call back. Fire stations are still manned, but have no phone service.

An outage has knocked out some phone lines throughout Hood River County, including the Hood River County 9-1-1 emergency dispatch center. Some phone connections have also been lost in The Dalles.

Hood River's 9-1-1 connection went offline Sunday morning. The county's dispatch center at 601 State Street again lost service on Sunday, and the phone connection was still down as of Monday morning. CenturyLink has been working with the Hood River County Sheriff's Office to resolve the issue, according to Facebook posts.

The city police's non-emergency line is also down. HRCSO encourages driving to your local fire department if you need assistance. http://www.hoodriversheriff.com/news/breaking-news

Here is a list of county fire department locations:

Hood River Fire Department -- 1785 Meyer Pkwy, Hood River, OR 97031

West Side Fire Department -- 1185 Tucker Rd, Hood River, OR 97031

Wy'East Fire Department -- 3431 Odell Hwy, Hood River, OR 97031

Parkdale Fire Department -- 4895 Baseline Dr, Mt Hood, OR 97041

Cascade Locks Fire Department -- 25 Wa Na Pa St, Cascade Locks, OR 97014

The Hood River News office has also experienced phone outages this morning. The News will post an update when phones come back into service.