Death notices for Nov. 9: Miriam Danner, James McGee, Virginia Ashley, Betty La Douceur, Elizabeth Serna, Elaine Crone, and Rene Denny

Miriam Danner

Miriam A. Danner passed away Nov. 4, 2016, at her home at Willamette View in Portland, Ore. Miriam was born July 31, 1920. She was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.

James McGee

James Elmer McGee, age 88, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care center on Nov. 4, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Virginia Ashley

Virginia "Gigi" Marie Ashley, age 53, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died at home Nov. 4, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Betty La Douceur

Betty Jean La Douceur, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Nov. 5, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Elizabeth Serna

Elizabeth Ellen Ricks Serna, age 98, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home on Nov. 5, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Elaine Crone

Elaine L. Crone, age 69, resident of Friend, Ore., died Nov. 4, 2016, in Rufus, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Rene Denny

Rene Denny passed away Nov. 7, 2016, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Rene was born May 21, 1938, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.