Death notices for Nov. 9: Miriam Danner, James McGee, Virginia Ashley, Betty La Douceur, Elizabeth Serna, Elaine Crone, and Rene Denny

Miriam Danner
Miriam A. Danner passed away Nov. 4, 2016, at her home at Willamette View in Portland, Ore. Miriam was born July 31, 1920. She was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
James McGee
James Elmer McGee, age 88, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care center on Nov. 4, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Virginia Ashley
Virginia "Gigi" Marie Ashley, age 53, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died at home Nov. 4, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Betty La Douceur
Betty Jean La Douceur, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Nov. 5, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Elizabeth Serna
Elizabeth Ellen Ricks Serna, age 98, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home on Nov. 5, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Elaine Crone
Elaine L. Crone, age 69, resident of Friend, Ore., died Nov. 4, 2016, in Rufus, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Rene Denny
Rene Denny passed away Nov. 7, 2016, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Rene was born May 21, 1938, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
More like this story
- Death Notices for Oct. 1: Jack Stone, Jack Stone, Viola Wells, and Gerald Culp
- Death notices for Nov. 2:
- Death notices, Sept. 28: Vera Owen, James Robinson, Clarence Lowell, Scott Burnett and Eva Morales Sanchez
- Death Notices for Oct. 11: Vernon Picking, Scott Burnett, Arthur Buether, Jennifer Ringlbauer and Vivian Paul
- Death notices for Sept. 24: Betty Johnson, Yoshiko Duffield, Roger Sandvold, Louise Anderson and Inis Jones
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment