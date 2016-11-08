0

Election Day is here, ballot deadline at 8 p.m.

As of Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Election Day has arrived. The deadline's 8 p.m. for Oregon voters. Postmarks are not accepted. In Hood River County, here's where you can drop off your ballot:

County Election Office

601 State St.

Hood River

Cascade Locks City Hall

140 WaNaPa St.

Cascade Locks

For more information, visit the Hood River County elections website.

For updates, go to www.hoodrivernews.com tonight, then read the Nov. 12 print issue of Hood River News.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)