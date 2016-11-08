Election Day is here, ballot deadline at 8 p.m.

Election Day has arrived. The deadline's 8 p.m. for Oregon voters. Postmarks are not accepted. In Hood River County, here's where you can drop off your ballot:
County Election Office
601 State St.
Hood River
Cascade Locks City Hall
140 WaNaPa St.
Cascade Locks
For more information, visit the Hood River County elections website.
For updates, go to www.hoodrivernews.com tonight, then read the Nov. 12 print issue of Hood River News.
