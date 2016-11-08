Election Day is here, ballot deadline at 8 p.m.

Election Day has arrived. The deadline's 8 p.m. for Oregon voters. Postmarks are not accepted. In Hood River County, here's where you can drop off your ballot:

County Election Office

601 State St.

Hood River

Cascade Locks City Hall

140 WaNaPa St.

Cascade Locks

For more information, visit the Hood River County elections website.

For updates, go to www.hoodrivernews.com tonight, then read the Nov. 12 print issue of Hood River News.