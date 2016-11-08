Hood River County election results

Polls have closed and results are coming in for local races.

County Commission:

With each running unopposed, Ron Rivers, Les Perkins and Rich McBride all won their county commission races.

City Council and Mayoral races:

In Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett was re-elected. Bobby Walker, Bruce Fitzpatrick and Glenda Groves were the top three finishers in the city council race.

In Hood River, Mayor Paul Blackburn was re-elected while running unopposed. Kate McBride, Megan Saunders and Mark Zanmiller were the top three finishers in the city council race.

