Hood River County election results

Polls have closed and results are coming in for local races.
County Commission:
With each running unopposed, Ron Rivers, Les Perkins and Rich McBride all won their county commission races.
City Council and Mayoral races:
In Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett was re-elected. Bobby Walker, Bruce Fitzpatrick and Glenda Groves were the top three finishers in the city council race.
In Hood River, Mayor Paul Blackburn was re-elected while running unopposed. Kate McBride, Megan Saunders and Mark Zanmiller were the top three finishers in the city council race.
