KOOBDOOGA Awards announced

The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library announces the People’s Choice winners for art inspired by the KOOBDOOGA: Community Reads 2016 featured book, “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown.

The gold medal winner is Katy Ellen Price for her work in oil on canvas titled “Journey.” Myrna Anderson won the silver medal for “The Shell House” a work in acrylic on canvas.

The bronze medal was awarded to Laurie Balmuth for her digital print on aluminum titled “Boys in the Boat.”

Sixteen area artists displayed their original creations at the library during the month of October in connection with the Community Reads project.

The art varied from quilts and mixed media to “Book Art” and a plaster casting of hands on oars.