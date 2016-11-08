Skyline holds ‘Thanks-for-Giving’ food drive

Skyline Hospital will be collecting canned and dry goods Nov. 7-18, with all items benefiting the local food bank. Non-perishable donations can be dropped off in the main lobby of the hospital, located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon.



“Ensuring everyone has enough to eat during the holidays — especially children, our most vulnerable population — is a responsibility we share as a community,” said Robb Kimmes, Skyline Hospital’s chief executive officer. “It’s important we come together to help alleviate hunger by supporting the Thanks-for-Giving food drive.”

Food donations that have the most impact at a food pantry are strongly encouraged — such as peanut butter, canned tuna fish and canned vegetables — rather than less nutritious items. It is also suggested donors purchase food they would serve their own family. For more information, call 509-637-2601.