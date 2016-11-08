AARP holds Safe Driver class in HR Nov. 10-11

The next AARP Safe Driver class will be held at Down Manor on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-11 from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The two-day class will cover the many changes in Oregon’s driving laws in the past few years.

Recent research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has shown that the greatest factor in automobile crashes (94 percent) is due to human error.

The Driver Safety classes are arranged with this in mind, with emphasis on new vehicle technology, changes in highways and roads, and suggestions regarding adaptions to compensate for changes, especially with regard to older drivers. Winter driving skills and driving emergencies are also explored.

There is no requirement for passing a test and no on-road testing. A certificate of completion is issued at the successful conclusion of class, which qualifies participants for an automobile insurance discount in most cases.

To register, call Community Education at 541-386-2055. Cost is $20 for non-AARP members and $15 for members, with all materials included.

Participants should bring a pen, driver’s license and proof of AARP membership if appropriate. For certification, 100 percent attendance is required.

Washington State participants may or may not qualify for an automobile insurance discount; for further details, see your insurance agent.