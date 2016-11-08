Catch ‘Catch Me’ before it’s gone

“Catch Me If You Can” closes this weekend at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater, with 7 p.m. shows Nov. 11-12. Above, Detective Hanratty (Jasper Krehbiel) interviews Paula (Elizabeth Bricker) to see if she has any information on her son Frank Jr.’s whereabouts. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors, available at the door or at Waucoma Bookstore (performances are expected to sell out and advance purchases are recommended). The musical is under the direction of Rachel Harry and musical direction by Dan Kenealy. The show is rated PG for light language.