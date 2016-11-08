Chocolate and WINGS

Organizer Erika Doring congratulates Matthew Williams, 11, upon his winning the first “For Love Of Chocolate” bake-off, and $100, Sunday at Springhouse Cellars. “For the Love” was attended by about 150 people, who voted for their three favorites. Cory Williamson of Hood River and her mother, Julie Williamson of White Salmon, make their choices. The fundraiser for the Give Them WINGS program drew 30 chocolate baked goods entries. A panna cotta earned second place honors to Lila Day, 11, of Hood River. Third place went to the women of WINGS’ gluten-free bakery. Williams, who created a salted caramel chocolate tart for the event, will use the money to buy food for his pet rabbit and to buy bakery tools such as a torte pan. Goodies ranged from brownies and three-layer chocolate cake to truffle brownies. Give Them WINGS provides housing, job skills training and individualized support to homeless young adults and their children from the Gorge.