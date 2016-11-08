City accepts leaves at public works

Hood River City residents may dispose of leaves at the City Public Works facility at 18th and May Streets. Disposal hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The service is provided through a date to be announced in December. Check in at the office before dropping off leaves. Residents will be required to empty any bagged leaves.



Branches and other brush will not be accepted by the city. The Hood River Transfer Station at 3440 Guignard Road (541-386-4676) will accept this type of debris. Disposal of residential debris at the Transfer Station is free every Wednesday.



Residents are reminded that leaves must not be raked into the gutter as they can plug the storm drains and cause flooding. This is a violation of the Hood River Municipal Code. The city asks homeowners with catch basins on their property to help keep them clear of leaves and debris. This will help keep all the water draining and keep it from flooding the streets.

If you would like to have leaves for mulch, call Marlo Messmer at 541-387-5201 with your name, address and phone number.