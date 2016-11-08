Israeli vegan food expert Ori Shavit speaks Friday at Tofurky Company

Ori Shavit, an Israeli food writer, food critic and leading promoter of the Israeli vegan cuisine and vegan culture, animal liberation and green lifestyle, will speak Friday at 5 p.m. at Tofurky Company, 602 Anchor Way, one block from Hood River Waterfront Park. The event is open to the community.

Shavit has trained in cooking and for the last 10 years has been writing about the restaurant and food culture in Israel. Shavit will speak on how Israel is leading the way towards green, sustainable diets. She speaks fluent English in addition to Hebrew.

Since Shavit became vegan, she has organized and hosted vegan cooking workshops and dinners, and offers vegan culinary counseling, as well as publishing vegan recipes and info on her website, www.vegansontop.com and on the food channel of YNET, one of the most popular Israeli news and content websites (2011-2015).

Shavit also cooked for the first vegan dinner in the Israeli Parliament on the Knesset’s Animal Rights Day.

Her website, “Vegans On Top,” was chosen “The Best Food Blog” in Israel at TimeOut Tel Aviv’s culinary awards ceremony of 2013 and 2014.

In addition to her culinary activism, Shavit organizes demonstrations, one of which was one of the biggest animal liberation demonstrations in Israel. Shavit appeared numerous times on national television, lectured at varied venues including two TEDx events, Montreal’s first vegan festival, The National AR Conference in Washington, D.C. (2015) and at numerous U.S. colleges and universities during her lecture tours that are organized by Jewish Veg and Hillel International.