National Salute, Anderson’s ceremony honors Veterans Nov. 11

The annual observance hosted by Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., will be one of two local events honoring Veterans on Veterans Day, Friday.

The city and its fire department will host local observance of the National Salute, officially at 11:11 a.m.

NATIONAL HOLIDAY There will be no mail delivery and schools are out for the day on Friday. Local government offices and the library branches will also be closed. Hood River News will be open.

The ceremony at Anderson’s starts at 11 a.m. Daughters of the American Revolution will host a reception afterwards. On the schedule are an invocation by Rev. Carl Casey, Legion Post commander, recitation of “The Old Ragged Flag” by Nick Kirby, and recognition of men and women of all the armed services, led by Dennis Leonard of American Legion.

The community is invited to Hood River’s Ty Taylor Fire Station to observe a 21-second moment of silence and 21-bell salute, to commemorate the sacrifice of the Unknown Soldier interred at Arlington national Ceremony. The National Salute is happening throughout Oregon on Nov. 11, and is organized locally by retired State Trooper Gavin McIlvenna, vice president of the Society of the Honor Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (SHGTUS).

At Anderson’s, Jonathan Harris will give a veterans message and Eileen Hopkins of the Oregon Society of DAR will present a video on Vietnam. Colors will be presented by Boy Scouts.

The city council recently proclaimed Nov. 11 as National Salute Day, and urged “all citizens to come together on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. and ring our community’s bells and support efforts to commemorate and remember the Unknown Soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery.”

In doing so, Hood River became the first city in the U.S. to publicly support the SHGTUS initiative.

World War I, “the war to end all wars,” officially ended in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Exactly three years later, on Nov. 11, 1921, an unknown American soldier from that war was buried with full military honors at Arlington. The Tomb of the Unknown Solder is nearing its 100th anniversary and SHGTUS’s purpose is to help the American people and their government to pause and recognize the first 100 years of this nation’s national military monument.