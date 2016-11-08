Party Like a Local: Gorge Owned Hosts Annual GOvember Party Nov. 11

Gorge Owned (GO!) welcomes community members to its third annual GOvember Party and Fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6-10 p.m. at KickStand Coffee & Kitchen in Hood River. Join Gorge Owned’s network of local businesses, nonprofits and families for food and drink, live music by the Greenneck Daredevils, raffle prizes, and other FUNdraising activities throughout the night.

“This was such a fun event last year! We’re hoping to have an even bigger turnout this year. It’s a great chance for locals to come out, celebrate fall, and show their support for a great organization,” said GO! Board Member Lindsay Miller. The event is the official kick off for the GO! Local campaign, an annual “buy local” campaign aimed at encouraging people to do their holiday shopping with locally owned businesses.

Gorge Owned is a 501.c.3 nonprofit that relies on the support of its members and supporters to deliver its programs, which include the Sense of Place Lecture Series, Gorge Green Drinks, GO! Local, GO! Solar, the Tod J. LeFevre Sustainability Awards and more.

Admission for the GOvember Party is donation-based at the door, with fundraising opportunities available throughout the night including organic tote bags for sale featuring artwork by local artist Anna Laxague and printed by Unanimous. Food and drinks from KickStand will be available for purchase, with 10 pecent of the proceeds going to support GO! programming. There will be activities for kids, including face painting by Shining Faces, and music from local bluegrass favorite the Greenneck Daredevils. Doors open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m.

GO! will be raffling off a custom-built Kona Esatto Disc road bike ($1,499 MSRP) from Dirty Fingers Bicycle repair, along with other prizes from locally owned businesses. Raffle tickets can be pre-purchased at KickStand Coffee & Kitchen, Waucoma Books, and Klindt’s Booksellers-Stationers for $5 each or five for $20.

Raffle tickets are also available online at gorgeowned.org/shop/govember-raffle-tickets.