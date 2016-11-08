Public Records: Marriage permits, Oct. 2016

Timothy Aloysius Sweeney, IV, 67, and Elisabeth Anne Dunn Mack, 64, both of Hood River, on Oct. 3.

Cody Dean Carpenter, 36, and Megan Eva Killingsworth, 32, of Carson, on Oct. 5.

Nicole Sheree Hansen, 23, of Hood River, and Connor Rylee Meissner, 24, of Mosier, on Oct. 6.

Ryan James Atkins, 25, and Kalyn Marshall Griffeth, 24, both of Vancouver, Wash., on Oct. 10.

Truc Hong Thanh Yen, 41, of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Logan Larry Bauer, 36, of San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 10.

Adolfina Lara Pena, 43, and Refugio Ramirez Pena, 68, both of Hood River, on Oct. 11.

Suzanne Fierro Carrasco, 50, and Joseluis Lares, 51, both of The Dalles, on Oct. 12.

Cody Thomas Murray, 29, and Janne Annette Lucas, 28, both of Puyallup, Wash., on Oct. 12.

Christopher Michael Guertin, 44, and Nicole Renae Gilbertson, 44, both of Hood River, on Oct. 14.

Matthew Daniel Stoneberg, 32, and Angie Nicole Welch, 34, both of Hood River, on Oct. 14.

Erika Jazmin Valdovinos, 26, and Israel Flores Rosales, 27, both of Hood River, on Oct. 14.

Robert Charles Herzog, 53, and Carolyn Frances VanOrden, 52, both of Hood River, on Oct. 17.

Geoffrey James Philips, 39, and Megan Christine Bassett, 32, both of Hood River, on Oct. 17.

Elizabeth Cree Marker, 55, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Abdullah Ahmed Al Habsi, 49, of Muscat, Oman, on Oct. 21.

Rene Campos Garcia, 46, and Liliana Nuñez Martinez, 35, both of Mosier, on Oct. 24.

Connie Lorene Cloyed, 61, and Robert Bruce Heywood, 64, both of Corbett, on Oct. 27.