‘Rooted’ Story Slam: Gorge residents present storytelling on Nov.10

What can you learn about your community in three to five minutes? Find out on Nov. 10, when nonprofit organization Livable Hood River presents an evening of storytelling by a diverse array of area residents.

“Rooted: Gorge stories of community, creativity and innovation,” features local residents telling captivating original stories about their unique experiences of living in the Columbia River Gorge. The catch is that each speaker will have less than five minutes to weave a tale.

Storytellers include community activist Tina Castañares, who explores America’s latest immigration obsession — Mars.

Pierce Louis of Dirt Hugger explains how 150 pounds of coffee launched a movement, and former Mayor Arthur Babitz recounts his experience of being haunted in Hood River.

The event happens at Columbia Gorge Center for the Arts with a no-host bar at 6 p.m. and music from Brian Litt. Storytellers take the stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Doug Stepina, lead singer of the Antonyms, as emcee. Sponsored by Insitu, this event is free and open to the public.

About Livable Hood River: Livable Hood River is a non-profit organization working to preserve the integrity and livability of Hood River. Made up of local citizens, Livable Hood River supports measures that preserve the city’s economy, safety and quality of life. For more information, please see www.livablehoodriver.org.