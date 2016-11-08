Scenes from 'Fill Your Pantry'

Scenes from Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event, held for the second year at Rockford Grange:

“It was gratifying to see the continued interest in local food from our community,” said Bonnie Cox, one of the organizers, “and to see the grange building come alive with so many visitors.”

Above, patrons pack the upper hall for a wide variety of goods, ranging from produce to tea to cheese to meat, and Moria Reynolds of Casa Verde thanks the crowd for coming out and supporting local farms and the grange, asking for a show of hands from grange members.

Squash — like these from Wildwood Farm — and other storable crops were plentiful at the market, and shoppers came to stock up, said Cox.

“Sixty-five percent of shoppers surveyed plan to store and use their purchases for more than a month, so it seems people did have ‘stocking up’ in mind.”

New this year was outside space for vendors, as well as increased parking and parking attendants. Vendors were located upstairs and downstairs to give people more space to shop.