Special Olympics thanks

Writes Terry Cannon, Hood River Special Olympics coordinator: “Our local Special Olympics sincerely appreciates community support of the Barb Langer Memorial Shred Day held on Sept. 10. This event, which began in 2010, has grown to be one of the best fundraisers for our organization ... This event was named in honor of Barb Langer, who was one of the first three local program coordinators for Special Olympics in the Gorge ... A big thank you to ShredNW, who brings their shred truck each year from Gresham at no charge to securely shred documents on site; Geri Murray with Gorge Winds Properties, who puts this event together; Mid-Columbia Association of Realtors, who gets the word out to the realtors and their clients; Community Education’s John Rust for plugging our event at Families in the park; Hood River News, BiCoastal Media and Radio Tierra; all those who supported Special Olympics by bringing shreddables with their donation; and those who donated after the fact. Thanks to merchants around the county for posting our Shred Day flyers, too! Without your efforts, this event would not have been a success!”