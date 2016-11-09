Unofficial election results for Hood River County

Polls have closed and unofficial results have been posted online.

City Council and Mayoral races

In Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett was re-elected, defeating Joe Shelley. Bobby Walker, Bruce Fitzpatrick and Glenda Groves were the top three finishers in the city council race.

In Hood River, Mayor Paul Blackburn was re-elected while running unopposed. Kate McBride, Megan Saunders and Mark Zanmiller took the top three spots in the city council race.

County Commission:

With each running unopposed, Ron Rivers, Les Perkins and Rich McBride all won their county commission races.

Marijuana Tax:

A three-percent local tax on retail marijuana businesses in Hood River has passed.

House District 52 Race:

Mark Johnson is set to win a fourth term, edging competitor Mark Reynolds.

Both candidates are from Hood River. Johnson found his lead in Clackamas and Multnomah Counties, while Reynolds was ahead in Hood River County votes.

U.S. District 2 Race

Rep. Greg Walden, a Hood River Republican, was re-elected to another term, beating Ashland Democrat Jim Crary.

