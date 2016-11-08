Veggies Rx Program benefits from Copper Apple Farm

While the forecast has been calling for big rains much of October, there has been at least a bit of “sunshine” in the Hood River valley as of late. A crowd of people from throughout the Portland area turned up to experience Copper Apple Farm, partaking in both a Harvest Fest celebration as well as a fundraiser, benefiting the Veggie Rx Program at One Community Health.

Guests of the Harvest Fest initially donated $395 (with the possibility of more coming) to Veggie Rx, which is spearheaded by The Gorge Grown Food Network. The prescription program addresses food insecurity and increases the intake of fresh produce. A number of area partners, including One Community Health, play a vital role in implementing the program, such as by giving out the prescriptions to people in need.

“The Veggie Rx program is such an important resource for many of our patients,” said Brooke Nicholls, FNP-C, who oversees health promotion initiatives at One Community Health. “It allows some of our most vulnerable, food insecure patients to get healthy fruits and vegetables on their table. And so we were very grateful we were chosen as the beneficiary of these donated funds. It will certainly help us increase the number of families we are reaching and ensure the plentiful harvest in our region reaches as many hungry mouths as possible.”

In planning for their Harvest Fest, the four owners of Copper Apple Farm explored opportunities for “giving back” in the Hood River Valley. They decided on Veggie Rx because it aligned with both their new hobby and personal values. On Saturday, Oct. 15, they opened up their farm and property to friends and business clients, including those of Thrivent Community-Northwest Oregon, which partnered in organizing the event. Thrivent Financial® is a not-for-profit financial strategies organization that helps members be wise with money and live generously.

“In spite of heavy rain at times, people came out to enjoy food, games, cider pressing and other festivities,” said Jason Drews, one of the farm’s owners and Lead Financial Consultant at Thrivent Financial. “We were so grateful we could share this with all who came and even more honored to learn that our guests generously donated to the Veggie Rx program. It is obviously a great cause, and people enjoyed supporting such an important community service.”

According to Gorge Grown’s website, a recent Columbia Gorge Health Council Community Food Survey revealed the severity of food scarcity within the five counties of the Gorge. It found that one in three people worries regularly about running out of food, while one in five residents frequently skips meals -- and all in a region that’s abundant in resources for food.

n Nov. 10 ‘Harvesting’ film shows at Library

“Harvesting Our Stories: Tales of Perseverance, Abundance and Nature,” has been a half-year community art project sponsored by Arts in Education of the Gorge and Gorge Grown Food Network.

In the culmination of “Harvesting,” on Nov. 10 the Hood River Library hosts the screening of a film by David Hanson and community conversation about food insecurity at 6:30 p.m., facilitated by Kristy Athens.