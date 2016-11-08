Yesteryears: ‘The dearth of fuel has become acute’ in 1916

1916 — 100 years ago

With the advent of cold weather, the dearth of fuel has become acute. The Mount Hood Railroad has been using all available cars for the past several weeks and has been unable to deliver any wood to the city. In consequence, the local fuel companies have been unable to deliver anything except slab wood, and only limited quantities at that. The coal supply, too, has been short because of the present lack of cars.

Only 72 citizens voted at the primary city election Saturday. A good many names were written in, but those who were regularly placed up on the ticket were nominated. The name of no candidate for mayor appeared on the ballot, but the name of Dr. Dumble, present incumbent, was written in on all three tickets. Dr. Dumble has not sought re-election, but says he will serve if elected.

1926 — 90 years ago

Many of our local stores are celebrating National Apple Week with displays of splendid fruit, furnished by various shippers through the medium of the Traffic Association. A number of the displays are quite artistic, proving that there will be competition for the prizes. When residents see these splendid apples, many of them for the first time, they cannot figure out why the return to the grower is likely to be small on several of the varieties exhibited. Among the exhibits are some Delicious grown at Mosier on non-irrigated land, and these compare favorably with the apples of this variety grown in the valley, lacking only in color.

1936 — 80 years ago

Armistice Day, the 18th anniversary of the end of the war which brought great tragedy to the world, will be observed here next Wednesday, Nov. 11. Stores will remain closed, and many residents will join the American Legion and its Auxiliary in the annual Armistice Ball, to be held at Pythian building Wednesday night. While the football game with Redmond has been canceled, there are still hopes that a game can be arranged with some other outstanding club, not yet tied up with an engagement. In any event, it is anticipated that a game will be available to fans here.

1946 — 70 years ago

In line with the nation and state, voters of Hood River County held closely to the Republican line, and reflected in no uncertain manner the desire of the majority to end the long era of New Deal control of the United States. Analysis of the voting reveals that many Democrats voted for Republican candidates and thus disclosed that they, too, “had had enough.” It is a matter of record that many old-line Democrats, Wednesday, conceded that they, too, were well satisfied with the results of the election and expressed the wish that it will mean the end of some of the foreign ideologies which have brought nothing but dissention in this land of ours in the past 13 years.

VERBATIM: Craig Elected Locks Mayor Harry M. Craig was elected mayor of Cascade Locks for a two-year term Tuesday. He defeated W. Randolph 166-106. Councilmen elected were Max H. Neff, John Carlson and Harty C. Miller. Russ Nichols and Carl Rosenback were unopposed as port commissioners. Councilman vote was: Neff 125, Carlson 171, Miller 147, George T. Reed 87, Carl H. Rosenback 96, Victor L. Beers 83, and Billie Gene McClure 101. —Hood River News, November 8, 1956

1956 — 60 years ago

The largest turnout of voters in Hood River County history went to the polls Tuesday, according to unofficial election results yesterday. A total of 5,646 balloted out of 6,506 registered, or 86.7 percent. This total exceeds the previous record established in 1952 when 5,266 cast ballots in the presidential election. Voters went to the polls early, too, with 30 percent of them balloting before noon. North precinct had the largest turnout of 533 out of 616 registered. Barrett was second with 509 out of 556 registered, and Parkdale was third with 506 of 569 registered. Wy’east had the largest percentage of persons registered — 307 of 333 voting, which represents 92 percent.

1966 — 50 years ago

Three young men, including an accountant, a doctor and an insurance man, were chosen by Hood River citizens Tuesday to serve as city councilmen for the next four years. Elected at large from among given candidates were Dr. Robert Wymore, 30, a medical doctor; Earl Wheeler, 39, treasurer for Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc.; and William Pattison, 37, a partner in the R.E. and Tom Scott agency. All three councilmen will be serving in an elective civic post for the first time when they take over at the end of the year.

1976 — 40 years ago

They elected a mayor in Cascade Locks last week. The trouble is, they don’t know for sure yet who it is. The race remained in doubt this week awaiting a recount as requested by Rogers C. Wheatley, a candidate for the post who polled just two fewer votes than Eugene Miller, the apparent victor. Final tallies presented to the Council Monday night for the official canvass and certificates showed Miller with 144 votes (50.35 percent) and Wheatley with 142 votes (49.65 percent).

1986 — 30 years ago

The 70-year-old schoolhouse in the community of Mt. Hood has passed a first hurdle toward national recognition as a historic place. The building is located 13 miles south of Hood River on Highway 35, just east of Mt. Hood Corner. Known locally as the Mt. Hood Town Hall, the upper valley landmark is approved for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places at a quarterly meeting of the state preservation in Silverton on Oct. 24. The Hood River County Board of Commissioners sponsored the nomination. The nomination was a long-held dream of the late Lorraine (Beans) Dougharty, who led the efforts of a small group of Mt. Hood residents to save the building after it closed as a school in 1961.

1996 — 20 years ago

The developer of a Burger King restaurant planned for the Hood River waterfront is seeking approval for a second, adjacent business. Cascadia Development Company has applied for a conditional use permit for Phase Two of its local development — a two story, 6,552-square-foot building currently proposed as a moderate-price dinner house, according to company owner Michael Hiller. The request is actually for an amendment to the conditional use permit granted to Cascadia last year for the Burger King restaurant planned for a vacant parcel near the southeast corner of the waterfront area.

2006 — 10 years ago

Heavy rains flooded rivers Monday night leading to the closing of Highway 35 among several roads closed in Hood River County. Debris pinned behind a Forest Service bridge on Red Hill Drive near Parkdale gathered enough volume and force to knock the bridge out about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The rain pelting down overnight was part of a winter storm slamming into northwest Oregon. Road closures have been announced across the region. Parkdale Fire Chief Mike McCafferty said the high water blew out Eliot and Coe creeks, which knocked out two of their fire hydrant systems.

