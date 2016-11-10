Death notices for Nov. 12: Maria Ambriz, Gary Brown, Coleman Carpenter, Edna Ellsworth, Charles Greenlee, Steven Drew and Janette Flory

Maria Ambriz

Maria Quintero Ambriz, age 4 days, died at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Portland, Ore., on Nov. 4, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Gary Brown

Gary Lee Brown, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home November 6, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Coleman Carpenter

Coleman Carpenter, age 63, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died at a local hospital on Nov. 8, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Edna Ellsworth

Edna J. Ellsworth, age 104, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility on Nov. 8, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Charles Greenlee

Charles Owen Greenlee, age 81, a resident of Husum, Wash., died at a local care facility on Nov. 8, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Steven Drew

Steven Lee Drew, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital on Nov. 9, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Janette Flory

Janette Flory passed away Nov. 8, 2016, at the East Cascade Retirement Community in Madras, Ore. Janette was born July 16, 1929. She was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.