Hood River County election full unofficial results

Final Unofficial, Hood River County Votes

Highlights

City Council and Mayoral races

In Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett was re-elected, defeating Joe Shelley. Bobby Walker, Bruce Fitzpatrick and Glenda Groves were the top three finishers in the city council race.

In Hood River, Mayor Paul Blackburn was re-elected while running unopposed. Kate McBride, Megan Saunders and Mark Zanmiller took the top three spots in the city council race.

County Commission:

With each running unopposed, Ron Rivers, Les Perkins and Rich McBride all won their county commission races.

Marijuana Tax:

A three-percent local tax on retail marijuana businesses in Hood River passed by a wide margin.

House District 52 Race:

Mark Johnson won a fourth term, edging competitor Mark Reynolds.

U.S. District 2 Race

Rep. Greg Walden, a Hood River Republican, easily defeeated Ashland Democrat Jim Crary.

Full results:

President

Democrat Hillary Clinton: 6,359; 59.49 percent

Republican Donald Trump: 3,223; 30.15 percent

Libertarian Gary Johnson: 502; 4.7 percent

Pacific Green Jill Stein: 299; 2.8 percent

Write-in: 307, 2.87 percent

U.S. Senator

Democrat Ron Wyden: 6,821; 64.83 percent

Republican Mark Callahan: 2,613; 24.84 percent

Independent Steven Reynolds: 387; 3.68 percent

Working Families Shanti Lewallen: 309, 2.94 percent

Pacific Green Eric Navickas: 269; 2.56 percent

Libertarian Jim Lindsay: 116, 1.1 percent

U.S. Representative

Dist. 2

Republican Greg Walden: 5,187; 49.94 percent

Democrat Jim Crary: 5,182; 49.89 percent

Governor

Democrat Kate Brown: 6,300; 60.13 percent

Republican Bud Pierce: 3,622; 34.57 percent

Independent Cliff Thomason: 269; 2.57 percent

Libertarian James Foster: 211; 2.01 percent

Constitution Aaron Auer: 64; 0.61 percent

Secretary of State

Democrat Brad Avakian: 5,101; 50.84 percent

Republican Dennis Richardson: 3,964; 39.51 percent

Independent Paul Wells: 370; 3.69 percent

Pacific Green Alan Zundel: 260; 2.59 percent

Libertarian Sharon Durbin: 259; 2.58 percent

Constitution Michael Marsh: 74; 0.74

State Treasurer

Democrat Tobias Read: 5,043; 51.43 percent

Republican Jeff Gudman: 3,345; 34.11 percent

Independent Chris Telfer: 861; 8.78 percent

Progressive Chris Henry: 552; 5.63 percent

Attorney General

Democrat Ellen Rosenblum: 6,191; 63.08 percent

Republican Daniel Crowe: 3,300; 33.62 percent

Libertarian Lars Hedbor: 319; 3.25 percent

State Representative Dist. 52

Democrat Mark Reynolds: 5,672; 55.03 percent

Republican Mark Johnson: 4,622; 44.84 percent

Ballot Measures

94 – Judges’ retirement age

Yes: 4,345; 42.85 percent

No – 5,796; 57.15 percent

95 – university investments

Yes: 7,399; 74.4 precent

No: 2,541; 25.56 percent

96 – Veterans, state lottery

Yes: 8,442; 82.14 percent

No: 1,836; 17.86 percent

97 – Corporate income tax

Yes: 5,184; 48.94 percent

No: 5,408; 51.06 percent

98 – Funding dropout prevention

Yes: 7,007; 68.86 percent

No: 3,169; 31.14 percent

99 – Funding outdoor education

Yes: 7,008; 67.51 percent

No: 3,373; 32.49 percent

100 –Wildlife products

Yes: 7,471; 73.05 percent

No: 2,765; 26.95 percent