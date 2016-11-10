Hood River County election full unofficial results

Final Unofficial, Hood River County Votes
Highlights
City Council and Mayoral races
In Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett was re-elected, defeating Joe Shelley. Bobby Walker, Bruce Fitzpatrick and Glenda Groves were the top three finishers in the city council race.
In Hood River, Mayor Paul Blackburn was re-elected while running unopposed. Kate McBride, Megan Saunders and Mark Zanmiller took the top three spots in the city council race.
County Commission:
With each running unopposed, Ron Rivers, Les Perkins and Rich McBride all won their county commission races.
Marijuana Tax:
A three-percent local tax on retail marijuana businesses in Hood River passed by a wide margin.
House District 52 Race:
Mark Johnson won a fourth term, edging competitor Mark Reynolds.
U.S. District 2 Race
Rep. Greg Walden, a Hood River Republican, easily defeeated Ashland Democrat Jim Crary.
Full results:
President
Democrat Hillary Clinton: 6,359; 59.49 percent
Republican Donald Trump: 3,223; 30.15 percent
Libertarian Gary Johnson: 502; 4.7 percent
Pacific Green Jill Stein: 299; 2.8 percent
Write-in: 307, 2.87 percent
U.S. Senator
Democrat Ron Wyden: 6,821; 64.83 percent
Republican Mark Callahan: 2,613; 24.84 percent
Independent Steven Reynolds: 387; 3.68 percent
Working Families Shanti Lewallen: 309, 2.94 percent
Pacific Green Eric Navickas: 269; 2.56 percent
Libertarian Jim Lindsay: 116, 1.1 percent
U.S. Representative
Dist. 2
Republican Greg Walden: 5,187; 49.94 percent
Democrat Jim Crary: 5,182; 49.89 percent
Governor
Democrat Kate Brown: 6,300; 60.13 percent
Republican Bud Pierce: 3,622; 34.57 percent
Independent Cliff Thomason: 269; 2.57 percent
Libertarian James Foster: 211; 2.01 percent
Constitution Aaron Auer: 64; 0.61 percent
Secretary of State
Democrat Brad Avakian: 5,101; 50.84 percent
Republican Dennis Richardson: 3,964; 39.51 percent
Independent Paul Wells: 370; 3.69 percent
Pacific Green Alan Zundel: 260; 2.59 percent
Libertarian Sharon Durbin: 259; 2.58 percent
Constitution Michael Marsh: 74; 0.74
State Treasurer
Democrat Tobias Read: 5,043; 51.43 percent
Republican Jeff Gudman: 3,345; 34.11 percent
Independent Chris Telfer: 861; 8.78 percent
Progressive Chris Henry: 552; 5.63 percent
Attorney General
Democrat Ellen Rosenblum: 6,191; 63.08 percent
Republican Daniel Crowe: 3,300; 33.62 percent
Libertarian Lars Hedbor: 319; 3.25 percent
State Representative Dist. 52
Democrat Mark Reynolds: 5,672; 55.03 percent
Republican Mark Johnson: 4,622; 44.84 percent
Ballot Measures
94 – Judges’ retirement age
Yes: 4,345; 42.85 percent
No – 5,796; 57.15 percent
95 – university investments
Yes: 7,399; 74.4 precent
No: 2,541; 25.56 percent
96 – Veterans, state lottery
Yes: 8,442; 82.14 percent
No: 1,836; 17.86 percent
97 – Corporate income tax
Yes: 5,184; 48.94 percent
No: 5,408; 51.06 percent
98 – Funding dropout prevention
Yes: 7,007; 68.86 percent
No: 3,169; 31.14 percent
99 – Funding outdoor education
Yes: 7,008; 67.51 percent
No: 3,373; 32.49 percent
100 –Wildlife products
Yes: 7,471; 73.05 percent
No: 2,765; 26.95 percent
