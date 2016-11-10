0

Hood River County election full unofficial results

As of Thursday, November 10, 2016

Final Unofficial, Hood River County Votes

Highlights

City Council and Mayoral races

In Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett was re-elected, defeating Joe Shelley. Bobby Walker, Bruce Fitzpatrick and Glenda Groves were the top three finishers in the city council race.

In Hood River, Mayor Paul Blackburn was re-elected while running unopposed. Kate McBride, Megan Saunders and Mark Zanmiller took the top three spots in the city council race.

County Commission:

With each running unopposed, Ron Rivers, Les Perkins and Rich McBride all won their county commission races.

Marijuana Tax:

A three-percent local tax on retail marijuana businesses in Hood River passed by a wide margin.

House District 52 Race:

Mark Johnson won a fourth term, edging competitor Mark Reynolds.

U.S. District 2 Race

Rep. Greg Walden, a Hood River Republican, easily defeeated Ashland Democrat Jim Crary.

Full results:

President

Democrat Hillary Clinton: 6,359; 59.49 percent

Republican Donald Trump: 3,223; 30.15 percent

Libertarian Gary Johnson: 502; 4.7 percent

Pacific Green Jill Stein: 299; 2.8 percent

Write-in: 307, 2.87 percent

U.S. Senator

Democrat Ron Wyden: 6,821; 64.83 percent

Republican Mark Callahan: 2,613; 24.84 percent

Independent Steven Reynolds: 387; 3.68 percent

Working Families Shanti Lewallen: 309, 2.94 percent

Pacific Green Eric Navickas: 269; 2.56 percent

Libertarian Jim Lindsay: 116, 1.1 percent

U.S. Representative

Dist. 2

Republican Greg Walden: 5,187; 49.94 percent

Democrat Jim Crary: 5,182; 49.89 percent

Governor

Democrat Kate Brown: 6,300; 60.13 percent

Republican Bud Pierce: 3,622; 34.57 percent

Independent Cliff Thomason: 269; 2.57 percent

Libertarian James Foster: 211; 2.01 percent

Constitution Aaron Auer: 64; 0.61 percent

Secretary of State

Democrat Brad Avakian: 5,101; 50.84 percent

Republican Dennis Richardson: 3,964; 39.51 percent

Independent Paul Wells: 370; 3.69 percent

Pacific Green Alan Zundel: 260; 2.59 percent

Libertarian Sharon Durbin: 259; 2.58 percent

Constitution Michael Marsh: 74; 0.74

State Treasurer

Democrat Tobias Read: 5,043; 51.43 percent

Republican Jeff Gudman: 3,345; 34.11 percent

Independent Chris Telfer: 861; 8.78 percent

Progressive Chris Henry: 552; 5.63 percent

Attorney General

Democrat Ellen Rosenblum: 6,191; 63.08 percent

Republican Daniel Crowe: 3,300; 33.62 percent

Libertarian Lars Hedbor: 319; 3.25 percent

State Representative Dist. 52

Democrat Mark Reynolds: 5,672; 55.03 percent

Republican Mark Johnson: 4,622; 44.84 percent

Ballot Measures

94 – Judges’ retirement age

Yes: 4,345; 42.85 percent

No – 5,796; 57.15 percent

95 – university investments

Yes: 7,399; 74.4 precent

No: 2,541; 25.56 percent

96 – Veterans, state lottery

Yes: 8,442; 82.14 percent

No: 1,836; 17.86 percent

97 – Corporate income tax

Yes: 5,184; 48.94 percent

No: 5,408; 51.06 percent

98 – Funding dropout prevention

Yes: 7,007; 68.86 percent

No: 3,169; 31.14 percent

99 – Funding outdoor education

Yes: 7,008; 67.51 percent

No: 3,373; 32.49 percent

100 –Wildlife products

Yes: 7,471; 73.05 percent

No: 2,765; 26.95 percent

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)