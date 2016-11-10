Thunder Island seeks permit extension at hearing tonight

Thunder Island Brewing Co. will ask the Cascade Locks City Planning Commission tonight for an extension on the permit that allows the brewery to operate at their riverside locale.

Planning Commission will hold a hearing on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., upstairs at City Hall, 140 WaNaPa St., concerning Thunder Island’s conditional use permit.

The permit — which allows the brewery to do business at 515 N.W. Portage Road in the Port of Cascade Locks’ riverside Marine Park — expires in January. The owners are seeking a year-long extension to December 2017.

The brewery plans to relocate and expand onto a port-owned commercial zone on WaNaPa Street, working with O’Brien and Company to design and build a 7,500 square-foot building. Earlier in 2016, the brewery entered into an early purchase agreement with the port.

In the meantime, mid-planning their move, the brewery needs a renewed permit to keep operations running at their existing location.

Thunder Island represents one of Cascade Locks’ largest employers, with 20-30 staff. The company has made several internal expansions since they set up shop in 2013. The port considers the brewery’s Portage Road location a temporary “incubator space.”

The city’s appointed planning commission will decide whether to approve or deny the conditional use permit tonight. Planning staff have recommended approval.

However, Thunder Island’s owners aren’t certain what path the commission will take.

On Facebook, owners Dave Lipps and Caroline Park posted the following statement:

“We need your help, tonight! As you know, our business is located in the Marine Park in Cascade Locks. The City of Cascade Locks issued us a conditional use permit in 2014 to operate our business, however they opted to include an expiration date of January 2017 as a condition of the permit.

“Tonight at 7 p.m., the Cascade Locks Planning Commission will review our permit application so that we may continue operating Thunder Island Brewing Co. beyond January 2017. You may think this would be a simple conversation and application; however, we are calling upon you for your support to help ensure the right decision is made.

“We apologize for the late notice.

“Truly, we didn't think it would have to come to this. We need as much support as we can get to ensure that Thunder Island Brewing Co. has a future in Cascade Locks. Whether it’s your presence in person, or a statement of support. We need you.

“Thank you all for your support these last three short years, we look forward to many, many more. We have so much gratitude for you all.

“Sincerely, Dave and Caroline on behalf of the Thunder Island Brewing crew.”

The Thunder Island representatives expect Council Chambers to be standing room only tonight.

To learn more, read the planning commission's meeting packet online.