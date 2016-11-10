Chair Affair Nov. 11

The annual “Chair Affair” event for Westside Elementary will be Nov. 11 at Springhouse Cellars from 6-10 p.m. First grader Max Cordeiro holds a chair by artist Angela Hunter and stands next to benches made by Westside students under the direction of artist Cynthia Caudill (inset shows bicycle parts imbedded with ceramic shards and other objects). Student and local artists’ pieces will be sold in auction. The Chair Affair is the school’s single fundraiser for art programs, and supports bringing in Artists in Residence throughout the year. Tickets are $20 for the 21-and-over event. Local band Kleevage will perform, Gorge restaurants have donated food for purchase, and beer and wine will also be available. Tickets are available at the door, or online at westsideschoolpto.org.