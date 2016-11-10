Church News: St. Mary’s Ham Dinner is Sunday, Nov. 13

Nobody can quite remember when the St. Mary’s Ham Dinner and Christmas Bazaar first started, but it’s been going on for at least the past 40 years.

And it returns to the church basement, 1501 Belmont, on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The bazaar, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., features a baked goods table and a “country store” with handcrafted quilts, knitted baby blankets, crafts and more. A tradition is the can raffle — win jewelry, gift baskets, toys and other prizes, with tickets six for $1, and a larger raffle, with tickets six for $20 — prizes include an iPad Mini, $200 Rosauers gift card and a $100 Best Western Plus Hood River Inn gift card.

A limited number of tamales will also be sold, but if you want any, come early — the past two years they’ve been offered, they’ve sold out within the first couple of hours.

The dinner runs from 3-6 p.m. and includes ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, green beans and dinner rolls, and (mostly) homemade pie for dessert; drink choices are coffee, punch and milk. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children under 12.