Service announcement for Benancio Izazaga-Flores

Benancio Izazaga-Flores

Benancio Izazaga-Flores passed away Nov. 10, 2016, at Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Ore. Benancio was born June 16, 2006, and was 10 years of age at the time of his passing.



Services are planned for 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A viewing is planned for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.