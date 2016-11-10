Activist and former legislator Suzanne VanOrman moves on from HR

Suzanne VanOrman, longtime community activist and 18-year resident of Hood River, has worn many hats: Executive director of Mid-Columbia Children’s Council, 1984-2006. Representative of House District 52 of the Oregon Legislature, 2008-2010. Interim executive director of the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2015-2016. Hood River County Library District board, 2014 to the present.

“I’ve been honored by the support that I got out of Hood River,” she said. “It’s always been there for me, and I have sincerely appreciated it all … I feel very honored to have served.”

But now she’s trying something a little different. After several health incidents, she moved to Corvallis, Ore., in late September to be closer to her son Jay.

She’s dealt with bacterial and heart infections, and has broken her hip, arm and wrist in the past year or so.

“I have nothing but good things to say about health care in Hood River,” she said from her new Corvallis home. “I’ve been in that hospital five times, and each time I’ve gotten out without complication.”

Even when VanOrman has retired in the past, she hasn’t really retired — so how long will she last before she jumps back into the fray again?

“Why I’ve been consumed by doing so much … I have a lot of thoughts and theories, but people think I’m going to get busy here (in Corvallis) and I think no, I’ve already extended a lot of my energy in a lot of things,” she said.

When she started her career at what is now Mid-Columbia Children’s Council in the mid-‘80s, she began as the Head Start director program, which was run under the Migrant Indian Coalition. At that time, she was living in Oregon City with her family — besides Jay, she has another son, Justin — and made the commute every day for 14 and a half years. Ten hour days were the norm.

“I commuted … because my son was still in junior high when I started, and then I got myself on the commission in Oregon City in 1983, so I had that going as well,” she said.

In her tenure, she oversaw multiple changes in the program, including the number of cites: From two centers in 1984, one in Oregon and one in Washington, to 14 by the time she retired.

“In 1991, Head Start had our time in the sun,” she said. “We had a lot of Head Start money for expansion.”

The program began with two teachers in the classroom serving nine families, each of whom they’d visit twice a month.

“That was an extremely important part of Head Start at that time,” VanOrman said of the visits. “I still think it is beneficial for families. Many mothers credit Head Start teachers for the changes they made in their lives for the better.”

Eventually, the program expanded to include childcare. “People who really need it don’t make enough money to pay for it, so not much is available,” she said.

And when she looks back, she’s most proud of her staff.

“We really had a staff that believed in what we were doing and worked hard in spite of the low pay,” she said. “… I respected what they did and gave them an opportunity to do their best.

“I’ve always felt compelled to support the teachers — they are the ones on the front lines.”

She retired in 2006 to run in 2008 for the Oregon House of Representatives, where she served one term. Her work there continued to assist teachers and students.

“I still believe in public education, because a society that does not engage in the education of your children I think is a society that will have some serious problems down the road,” VanOrman said.

She was appointed to the Education Committee, Agriculture Committee and Human Service Committee. She was also appointed to a commission on childcare.

“New people get human resources — no one wants to do it,” she laughed. “But it was a good place for me because all of the experience I had — I could provide insight.”

There are certain things that make sense if “you’re in a bureaucracy,” but “if you have experience running something (like Head Start), you have a different set of ideas,” she noted.

She was elected to the board of directors as president of the Hood River Valley Adult Center in 2014 and took over as interim executive director until this past April, helping see the facility through a difficult period — it had lost its nonprofit status in 2010, regaining it in 2014. Her experience helped her “clean up,” both literally and figuratively, the building, its finances, and its policies and procedures, she explained in a June 3, 2015, Hood River News article.

“They were in trouble and I thought I had something to offer because of my experience running a program,” VanOrman said from Corvallis.

By the end of her time there, “we were humming along pretty good,” she said. “We returned the smiles to people’s faces. We were doing really well.”

Since moving to Corvallis, she’s had to let her position on the Hood River Library Foundation Board — an elected position she’s held since 2014 — go. She would have been up for reelection next year.

“The library board, that’s one of those things, again, that happens. No one was interested, so I said, ‘okay, I’ll do it, it’ll be a good experience,’” she said. “Buzzy (Nielson, who has since relocated to Central Oregon) was an extremely effective executive director and made life easy for everyone on the board. And the board is extremely supportive of the library. It was a good experience.”

Since moving, she’s been reminiscing about the people and places in Hood River that she misses while trying to settle into a new community.

“(Hood River is) a good community. It’s a vibrant community,” she said. “It’s one you don’t want to leave.

“I had 18 years in Hood River and I enjoyed it very much.”