‘Being Mortal’ film screens Nov. 20 at Center for the Arts

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital holds a free screening of the documentary “Being Mortal” on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts.

After the screening, Providence Hood River medical, social work, and chaplain staff will lead a guided conversation on how to take concrete steps to identify and communicate wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences.

“Being Mortal” delves into the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness. The film investigates the practice of caring for the dying and explores the relationships between patients and their doctors. It follows a surgeon, Dr. Atul Gawande, as he shares stories from the people and families he encounters. When Dr. Gawande’s own father gets cancer, his search for answers about how best to care for the dying becomes a personal quest. The film sheds light on how a medical system focused on a cure often leaves out the sensitive conversations that need to happen so a patient’s true wishes can be known and honored at the end.

“Being Mortal” underscores the importance of planning ahead and talking with family members about end-of-life decisions.

Seventy percent of Americans say they would prefer to die at home, but nearly 70 percent die in hospitals and institutions. Ninety percent of Americans know they should have conversations about end-of-life care, yet only 30 percent have done so.

In February 2015, “Being Mortal” aired nationally on the PBS program “Frontline.” For more information about the film, visit www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/being-mortal/. The film is adapted from Dr. Gawande’s 2014 bestselling book of the same name. More information about the book is at atulgawande.com/book/being-mortal.

This event is provided with support from Hospice Foundation of America, the John & Wauna Harman Foundation, and Tina and Doris Castañares through the CCA Partnership Project. For more information, please email Anna Williams at anna. williams3@ providence.org or 541-387-6404.

