Deadline is Nov. 15 to submit writings to Gorge Lit Journal

The Gorge Literary Journal, a voice for writers in the Columbia Gorge, is now accepting submissions for its fourth edition. The submission deadline is Nov. 15 for this twice-yearly publication.

Partnering with The Hood River News and sponsored by the Columbia Center for the Arts, short original works will appear in a special newspaper section in February 2017 and on the gorgelit.org website. There is no financial remuneration for acceptance. All submissions are anonymous, as the online submission process connects writers’ names to their pieces after an editorial decision has been made.

The editors are looking for previously unpublished work by local authors. Poetry, essays and flash fiction ranging from serious to humorous are welcome. The editors are not interested in political or religious manifestos, work that promotes hate, or novel excerpts that cannot stand alone as flash fiction (“flash fiction” refers to characters and a conflict that are introduced, explored and resolved within 500 words).

Because Gorge Lit is entirely volunteer driven, it does not have the resources for extensive editing, but the editors reserve the right to edit for publication. consult gorge-lit.org/submission-guidelines/ for instructions.