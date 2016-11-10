Gala Fashion Show, benefit for Christmas Project, returns Nov. 17

The Gala Fashion show, the primary fundraising event for the Hood River County Christmas Project, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and is set to take center stage at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on Thursday, Nov. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The evening will be emceed by Gavin McAlpine — who has been emcee or co-emcee for all 20 years — and co-emceed by Molly Searcy.

Debbe Jenkins, who stepped in as event coordinator in October, said this year’s show will include two new merchants, as well as three who do not have traditional storefront locations.

“We’ve branched out from downtown stores,” she said.

Jenkins steps in for longtime emcee and coordinator Cathy Carter, who is taking the year off.

For the second year, attendees are invited to bring a new, unwrapped children’s toy for the Gala of Giving, and to come on stage — becoming part of the fashion show — to place them under the tree at a special time. It’s a way to bring the mission of the Hood River Christmas Project to the forefront: Providing local families in need with food and gifts during the holiday season.

The Columbiaires quartet will be back for a second year, although the group sports a new line up: Dana Rae Tickner, Rosemary Shepardson, Emelie Pennington-Davis and Brennan Rogers.

Tickets are on sale at Enchanted Alpaca, Hood River News, Annanas, Flow Yoga, Footwise, Columbia Center for the Arts, Doug’s Sports, Foundation 45, Gorge Rebuild It Center, Hood River Stationers and Dream Street Boutique; cost is $25 general admission. A limited number of front row and second row tickets are available at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and Foundation 45 — $75 for front row and $50 for second row.

For more information on how to volunteer or sponsor a family, visit the Hood River County Christmas Project website at hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. For more information on the Gala Fashion Show, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/GalaFashionShow.

•

Registration for the 2016 Hood River County Christmas Project will continue for families in need through Dec. 3.

According to organizers, this year will mark the 94th year of the project. It was originally started in 1923, by the local Elks Club, to provide assistance with food and children’s gifts, during the Christmas holiday.

The program can benefit many Hood River County families that are currently receiving State of Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or who have a Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) card, or who are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan (OHP) card.