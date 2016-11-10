HRVAC News: It’s a busy November at the HRV Adult Center

November is here, but those looking to slow down after the busy summer months might be in for a surprise. The Hood River Valley Adult Center is as busy as ever, said Board President Beth Peters in a recent newsletter.

Dates for the calendar: The Hood River Valley Adult Center will be closed for Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov. 11, as well as Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Christmas Boutique is back! The grand opening will be Thursday, Nov. 17, the same day as the center’s Thanksgiving feast. Proceeds from the shop benefit the center and the Meals on Wheels program. Peters also reports that the Thrift Shop has a new look, having undergone a complete reset and now sporting a roomier layout.

And birthdays are always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of the month … except this month, because of Thanksgiving. Come instead on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to share a Dairy Queen ice cream cake with friends. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5. All are welcome.

The center is now reserving spaces for vendors for their annual Christmas Bazaar, to be held Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Amy or Reka, 541-386-2060.

The Meals on Wheels program has increased at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, and with it comes a need for additional drivers — regular, part time or on call. One of the routes is becoming quite large, said Board President Beth Peters, and either needs to be realigned or another route needs to be implemented. Those interested should call the office at 541-386-2060, or stop by the center, located at 2010 Starling Place, Hood River, off Brookside Drive.