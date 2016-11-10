Kegler's Corner: Stan Pratnicki stars in Fraternal League

Three stars emerged from last week’s league bowling battles at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes: Stan Pratnicki, Patrick Olson and Wally Jaksha.

Stan Pratnicki is a relative newcomer to Hood River bowling, and he’s a good one. Stan fires a speedy, power-packed hook that resembles a Mariano Rivera cutter. It’s a late-breaker that generates all kinds of pin action. He’s already notched a bunch of mighty fine scores here and his latest outing in the competitive Wednesday night Fraternal League was no different as he rolled a cool scratch 267 game and 684 series. That solid effort was 120 pins over his average — the best performance of all bowlers in league action last week. And, with just two weeks to go in the first round of the Fraternal, Stan’s team is in first place with a 10-point lead over the terrific Hood River Sports Club trio. It’s looking like either of these two teams could take Round 1.



Orchard Lanes main man, Patrick Olson, continued his assault on the sticks last week with another scratch 700 series; this time, a classy 733 that he tossed in the popular Tuesday Nite Mixed League. That excellent effort was 112 pins over his average. Just about every time he shoes up, he climbs over that magical 700 barrier for three games. This latest one has to be his umpteenth in a row! It was also the highest scratch series rolled at the lanes last week. Right now, Patrick is carrying a nasty 220 average in the Fraternal.

Lefty Wally Jaksha has been a top-notch shooter in town for years. He’s well known for winning when it counts and that’s why he bowls in the pressure-packed anchor slot on his team. That big bender that he rolls was making perfect sharp right turns into the 1-2 pocket all night long in the Monday night Industrial League, where he posted a nice scratch 658 series. That set was 106 pins over his average. Wally is a mainstay on the Randy’s Painting quintet and with just two weeks to go in the first round, his team is well-positioned in second place within striking distance of first.



Bowling is a challenging game. Most of us never quite figure it out. And then there are those who simply have it. Ciena Brittle has it. The talented youngster who is only a couple years out of high school racked up her first scratch 600 series of the season in the Fraternal last week. Ciena dispatched those poor 3 lb. 6 oz. pins into horizontal oblivion with a nifty scratch 236 game and 609 series. Boys, you better be looking out for Ciena, because the sky is the limit for her. Soon she is going to shoot astronomical numbers! Good bowling, everybody.

League Reports (high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League:

Mark Chabotte: 257 game and 678 series; Wally Jaksha: 247 game and 658 series; Kevin Harris: 247 game; Jeff Furlong: 239 game.



Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League:

Nancy Asai: 229, 221 games and 632 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League:

Patrick Olson: 268, 236 games and 733 series; Carl Casey: 265 game.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies League:

Lynn Spellman: 244, 214 games and 657 series; Verna Smith: 218 game and 518 series; Ron Baumsteiger: 215 game; Lyle Sayler: 211 game; Quinton Cox: 204 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League:

Bill Pullum: 235 game and 686 series; Stan Pratnicki: 267 game and 684 series; Casey Barker: 258 game and 661 series; Lynn Spellman: 257 game and 655 series; Ciena Brittle: 236 game and 609 series; Roger Montavon: 258 game; Jeff Miller: 241 game; Paul Weatherly: 246 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads and Lassies League:

Neil Johnson: 199 game and 501 series; Jackie Fishtrom: 490 series; Sue Spellman: 183 game.

Thursday afternoon Hood River County League:

Rod Pratt: 523 series; Joyce Wilson: 168 game and 432 series; Paul Dethman: 192 game; Nina Kruckenberg: 168 game.