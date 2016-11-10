Letters to the Editor for Nov. 12

Deposit containers

Recent visits to the transfer station have amazed me as to the volume of deposit containers left for recycling. Recycling is a good thing as we all know, but capturing that nickel deposit before it is recycled can help the community in so many ways.

The Hood River Lions Club is collecting bottles and cans to put that nickel back into the community to serve the local needs of children, healthy families, sight and hearing, national and international disaster relief, just too many to list here. Look for the bright yellow trailers located in the parking lots of Hood River Supply (Ace Hardware) and CenterPoint Bank.

Hood River High School Leo’s Club also collects cans and bottles on the first Saturday of each month (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at Rosauers parking lot.

Together, we return those nickels back to the community.

Leonard Wood

Hood River Lions Club

‘What did you do’

It’s 3:23 in the morning and I’m awake

because my great great grandchildren won’t let me sleep

my great great grandchildren ask me in dreams

what did you do while the planet was plundered?

what did you do when the Earth was unravelling?

surely you did something

when the seasons started failing?

as the mammals, reptiles, birds were all dying?

did you fill the streets with protest

when democracy was stolen?

what did you do

once

you

knew?

“What did you do once you knew?” — Drew Dellinger

Erika Rench

Hood River

Proud

I’m glad Greg Walden won over Jim Crary. There is no one that can take Walden’s place because Walden has more experience than any of those politicians that try to run against him. Oh yes, I voted for Walden and am proud of it.

Pam Smiley

Hood River

Third party needed

I understand that many will feel Johnson-Weld cost Clinton the election. New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina had a margin less than the Johnson vote. But isn’t that what competition is supposed to do? The R’s and D’s don’t have a mandated right to our vote. They have to be worthy of it. They were not deserving of my vote. I have no regrets. America must evolve a viable third party or we will forever be in this same situation next cycle and next cycle ...

I am done with the two party polarization, lesser of two evils. We must have our synthesis or be forever stuck. Also this assessment of the votes being taken away from Clinton assumes that these voters would have voted Clinton had Johnson not been a choice. They could just have easily been Trump votes or these voters would have stayed home and not have voted. For example, I would not have voted for Clinton or Trump and would not have voted.

Clinton lost because she failed to have a message that caught the imagination, and lacked the character to command respect. Trump should have lost too but fear is a powerful motivator. Apparently the fear of Trump was less than the fear of Clinton. Such is the result of a lesser of two evils mindset. I voted Johnson. It was Clinton’s to win or lose and she lost. To blame a third party misses the point! She has a dynasty, an incumbent president promoting her, a supportive media and more money than any other candidate. She should have won by a landslide and not be reduced to blaming the “meager” percentage points of a third party. A Trump presidency is just as foul to me but don’t blame the Libertarians.

For those of you horrified by the outcome, do not despair. There is a way forward. I invite you to be Libertarian with me. I thank Johnson-Weld for setting the table, the direction of things to come. Their vision of integrity, transparency, criminal and drug reformation, social inclusion, fiscal responsibility, non-isolationism and non-interventionism is the future of America. I as a veteran and ditizen salute them!

Scott Scrimshaw

Hood River