New rules approved for upcoming prep basketball season

A new rule regarding free throw lane violations in high school basketball has been added for clarification. Players occupying the marked free throw lane line spaces cannot enter the free-throw semicircle until the ball touches the ring or the free throw ends.

Rule 9-1-3h was one of five rule changes recommended by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee. The changes were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

OSAA to use three-person officiating crews in playoffs The OSAA Executive Board has approved the use of three-person officiating crews for the 6A, 5A and 4A basketball playoffs beginning in 2017. The expansion takes effect with this season’s early-round playoff games at high school sites as well as the quarterfinals through the state championship games at final/neutral sites. Schools and leagues in all classifications will continue to have the option of using three- or two-person crews during the regular season, provided the local officials associations are able to cover the games. This option was allowed, for the first time, during the 2015-16 season with nine of 38 leagues choosing to use three-person crews, including the Columbia River Conference. “Cooperation between the 17 local associations and OSAA member schools and leagues made the first year a positive one and we are excited to move forward,” said Cindy Simmons, OSAA assistant executive director in charge of basketball. “A strong commitment to training at the local association level has been a key to the success along with the financial commitment from schools and the OSAA Executive Board in adding an official. The vast majority of state high school associations in the country are using three-person crews during the regular and post season and we’re looking forward to joining them.” At the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, information will be gathered from schools at all classification levels and a thorough review of the effects of using an additional official will be conducted. According to Simmons, the goal is to implement the use of three-person crews in the postseason for all classifications as soon as feasible.

After reviewing the entire free throw process, the committee approved the addition to Rule 9-1-3 in an effort to make the rule easier to understand and to create a safer environment for the free throw shooter.

“This new rule was approved by the committee in order to reduce rough play,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials and liaison to the rules committee. “Part of what we had observed over several seasons was pushing and the displacement of the free throw shooter after he or she shot the ball. The new rule will hopefully stop rough play.”

In addition, the Basketball Rules Committee added Rule 1-20 regarding non-playing personnel — such as cheerleaders — on the court during a short timeout. The new rule states that “non-playing personnel shall remain outside of the playing area during a 30-second or less timeout during the game. Non-playing personnel shall stand outside the free-throw lane lines extended toward the sidelines throughout the game.”

By formalizing awareness of the standards set for non-playing personnel, game officials are able to direct non-playing personnel to an appropriate place outside the playing court.

“The main reason for this additional rule is to minimize risk for everyone,” Wynns said. “Whether a cheerleader or a photographer, having restrictions will help with the overall safety of those near the playing area.”

In addition to these new rules, the rules committee reduced the time to replace a disqualified or injured player from 20 seconds to 15 in Rule 2-12-5. The committee believed that the amount of time presently given is too long and allows for gamesmanship to be displayed.

“After coaches have seen a player get injured or foul out, they already have an idea of who they want in the game as a replacement,” Wynns said. “But they tend to use that time for other reasons, so lessening the time will help uphold the principle of the rule.”

The rules committee also removed restrictions pertaining to player equipment. All extra apparel is permitted to have one logo according to Rule 3-5-6. Last year, the committee simplified the color requirements to be consistent on all sleeves, tights, wristbands and headbands. Adding the compression shorts to this rule will assist officials in simplifying enforcement of the uniform rules.

A complete listing of the basketball rules changes is be available on the NFHS website at nfhs.org. Click on “Activities & Sports” at the top of the home page, and select “Basketball.”

According to the 2014-15 NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, basketball is the third-most popular boys sport nationwide with 541,479 participants and third-most popular girls sport with 429,504 participants. In terms of school sponsorship, it ranks No. 1 for both boys and girls with 18,072 schools for boys and 17,653 for girls.